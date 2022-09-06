Pixies Release Thunderous New Single “Dregs of the Wine”

Home News Katherine Gilliam September 6th, 2022 - 8:12 PM

The alternative band The Pixies has released a new lyric video for their song “Dregs of the Wine,” a gritty story of perseverance through the chaos as they escape the end of the world as they know it. Adhering to the alternative rock sound the band is renowned for, The Pixies‘ newest single is an homage to the band’s dedication to their original sound as they preview the release of their upcoming album titled “Doggeral.”

This new song preys on the tacit fleetingness of life as the singer endeavors to encounter life one moment at a time as he recounts one adventure and the next, all while sipping on the last “dregs of the wine,” the very last remnants of alcohol ready to be consumed on the fly. The songwriter, guitarist Joey Santiago, is consumed by his impulsivity and his desire to lose rationality and replace it with his craving to party and sporadically move from place to place with no way for anyone else to track his movements. And yet, by the time the song hits the first chorus, the singer shows remorse as he realizes the true drastic nature of the predicament he is in, the consequences of his own self-apathy, and moves to make amends and face his problems head-on.

Vocalist Black Francis repeatedly sings, “I said it’s time to go.. are we gonna make it… we gotta face it” and admits that he and his friends have “done run out of all our tricks…” with an increasing note of urgency and desperation laced within his words with every passing chorus. In the same vein as previous alternative rock hits performed and produced by The Pixies, this song vitally intertwines apathy and hopelessness with a startling desire to make the most of a person’s life. “Dregs of the Wine” poetically diffuses sentiments of courageousness and inclinations towards survival even in the barest forms.

Listen to their newest single below:

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat