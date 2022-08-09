Pixies Debut Hilarious New Music Video For “Vault Of Heaven”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 9th, 2022 - 2:13 PM

Iconic alt-rock band Pixies have shared their new single “Vault of Heaven” from their forthcoming album Doggerel which is slated for release on September 30. The track is the second to be released from the record thus far, following “There’s A Moon On.” The song is accompanied by a psychedelic music video directed by Charles Derenne.

Derenne discussed the video and how it relates to the song’s lyricism, offering, “When I first listened to the track, the idea that came to my mind was modern western rock sonorities. It would have been too obvious to shoot a western, so we decided to use the irony of the lyrics and create some sort of psychedelic, outsider story using American icons but showing them in a different way. Zorro leads the dance as the protagonist of the story.”

The video is undeniably funny, showcasing a half-dressed Zorro-like character riding on the back of a tiny toy pony through the bustling streets of Los Angeles. He finds friends in Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley impersonators inside a 7-Eleven. The song is sure to be an instant classic with fans and critics alike with twangy melodies of guitar and mesmerizing vocals that call back to Western aesthetics.

Pixies will be going on a short four-date U.S. tour this fall featuring three shows in California and one show in New York. Their first show is scheduled for October 1 in San Diego at SOMA. Their next show is set to take place in Anaheim, California at the House of Blues on October 2. Their final California show is set for October 3 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Finally, the band will be visiting New York for a show at Terminal 5 on October 5, closing their brief trek.

Pixies Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

10/1 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/2 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/5 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat