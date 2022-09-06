Alison Sudol Shares Melodious New Single “Wasteland”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 6th, 2022 - 5:15 PM

American actress, singer-songwriter and music video director Alison Sudol has debuted the latest single from her forthcoming album Still Come The Night. The new record will be arriving on September 30 via Kartel Music Group. Sudol previously shared “Meteor Shower”, “Peaches” and “Playground.”

The new song is gentle and soothing complemented by Sudol’s soft, melodic vocals. The instrumentation is twangy and hypnotic with a repetitive riff that lulls listeners as they take in the dreamy soundscape. “Wasteland” most definitely stands out from the previous singles. “Meteor Shower” has a moody feeling to it complemented by a hazy drumline and spoken word vocals. “Peaches” is catchy with a mesmerizing instrumentation and vocal delivery which slightly reminisces Sonny & Cher’s 1965 classic “I Got You Babe.”

Speaking on the purpose of the album, Sudol offered, “It was important for me to make a record that someone actively grieving could listen to. I wanted to hold space for emotion, not impress my experience upon someone else. I wanted to hold the listener close to me and sing to them, to be balm rather than purely confrontational,” She continued, adding, “I needed this music. It helped me get through the hardest period of my life without running away from it.”

The record is deeply personal for Sudol who has struggled with conceiving a child, having experienced the heartbreak of miscarriage before regaining the strength to try again. Now, she had returned with a new musical offering that is sure to reach the hearts of those who have experienced similar and different experiences.