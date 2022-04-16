Atmosphere & Iration Announce Co-Headlining Summer 2022 Tour Dates Featuring The Grouch With DJ Fresh & Katastro

Home News Abigail Lee April 16th, 2022 - 7:39 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Joining forces, hip-hop duo Atmosphere and sunshine reggae group Iration will take to stages across the U.S. for their Sunshine & Summer Nights Tour. They will be supported by Katastro, who mixes elements of alternative rock and hip-hop, and rapper and producer The Grouch with DJ Fresh. Tickets are available for purchase now, with the pre-sale beginning on April 13, 2022 and public sale beginning on April 15, 2022.

On the march, Atmosphere and Iration will also make pit stops to join festival lineups including those of the San Diego Bayfest in Sandiego, Calif. on July 9, 2022 and Reggae Rise Up Maryland in Baltimore on July 30, 2022.

Both Atmosphere and Iration are touring in support of recently released albums. Atmosphere, composed of rapper Slug and DJ and producer Ant, released WORD? in October 2021, which has received much praise. The album includes songs such as “Woes,” “Sleepless” featuring Nino Bless and “Barcade” featuring Aesop Rock and MF DOOM. In the time leading up to the summer tour, Atmosphere have celebrated the 20th anniversary of their second album Lucy Ford, which features songs like “Guns and Cigarettes” and “The Woman with the Tattooed Hands.”

Iration released their latest album Coastin’ in June 2020. According to mxdwn writer Liam Thropp, Coastin’ “is truly a melting pot of what this group is capable of” and displays to fans the “malleable nature of the reggae genre and Iration’s love for their own music.”

Both headliners have voiced their excitement to go on tour with each other and their supporting acts. Atmosphere’s Slug said, “We cannot wait to run around this summer making party with the people… I need to hear the sounds of smiles and feel the sun’s nourishment. Going out on the road with Iration is a blessing. They are pros at making party. We will bathe in the vibes.”

Iration have shared similar excitement for the musical medley they will create together alongside supporters Katastro and The Ground with DJ Fresh. Vocalist and guitarist Micah Pueschel said, “We’re incredibly stoked to be going out this summer alongside Atmosphere… They are a group that we have loved and listened to since our first tour. We’ve also got Katastro and The Grouch joining us who are great artists that will make the show a rad and diverse blend of sounds.”

Tickets for their stops on tour are available here with the option of VIP packages, which include a meet and greet, a pin set and a poster among other goodies.

Atmosphere and Iration’s “Sunshine & Summer Nights” Tour Dates

With special guests Katastro and The Grouch with DJ Fresh

July 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Las Vegas Events Center

July 9 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Bayfest

July 10 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre

July 12 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Fort Tuthill Park – Pepsi Amphitheater

July 13 – Albuquerque, NM – Downtown Albuquerque

July 15 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

July 16 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

July 17 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Pavilion

July 19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

July 21 – Saint Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheater

July 22 – Boca Raton, FL @ Sunset Cove Amphitheater

July 23 – St. Petersburg, FL – Spa Beach Park

July 24 – Cocoa, FL @ Cocoa Riverfront Park

July 26 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

July 28 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 29 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 30 – Baltimore, MD @ Reggae Rise Up – Maryland

July 31 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

August 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

August 4 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

August 5 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

August 6 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 11 – Casper, WY @ The Gaslight Social

August 12 – Billings, MT – ZooMontana

August 13 – Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront

August 14 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 17 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

August 18 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 24 – Fresno, CA @ Rotary Amphitheater at Woodward Park

August 25 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

August 26 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Atmosphere 2022 Tour Dates

May 27 – Monterey, CA @ California Roots Festival

June 25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

August 20 – Spencer, MA @ Terptown Throwdown