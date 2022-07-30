David Lee Roth Debuts Nostalgic Music Video For “Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway”

Home News Finneas Gregory July 30th, 2022 - 12:44 PM

Legendary musician David Lee Roth recently released a new song, “Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway,” and a new music video. This new song is Roth’s first release since he announced his retirement last year. According to an article on Blabbermouth, “Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway,” was recorded by Roth and members of his solo band, guitarist John 5 and drummer Gregg Bissonette in 2007 for a yet unreleased album. The song is available to stream on most major music streaming platforms.

The music video for “Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway,” features a lot of imagery that fans of Van Halen are sure to enjoy. For example, it makes heavy use of archival footage and photographs from the band. Additionally, several of the band’s early concert advertisements are featured. The music video is available to watch on Youtube, where it has amassed over twenty-thousand views and a thousand likes since being uploaded yesterday.

Musically, “Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway,” is very impressive. It features a bluesy fingerstyle acoustic guitar, an ethereal synth and Roth’s strong vocals. These components work together to make a musically interesting and complex song that’s high energy in some parts and mellow and contemplative in others. A theme that, without a doubt, serves the subject matter of Roth’s heartfelt lyrics well.

Overall, fans of Roth and fans of Van Halen are sure to enjoy Roth’s new song, “Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway,” and its nostalgic music video.