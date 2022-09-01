Tenacious D Announces Exclusive Live Stream Concert To Benefit Rock The Vote

Home News Skyy Rincon September 1st, 2022 - 4:30 PM

Los Angeles based comedy rock duo Tenacious D have announced a new one-time-only concert livestream to benefit Rock The Vote, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to encouraging young Americans to vote. The show is scheduled to take place on September 11 at the Mann Music Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

All of the proceeds from the tickets will go towards voter registration efforts, education and rights. The forthcoming livestream concert marks the second time the band has collaborated with the organization. Back in 2020, they teamed up with Rock The Vote to release their Time Warp 7”.

This month, the band will be performing in various states across the U.S. They will kick off their trek with a show in Wilmington, North Carolina at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion. They will then play in Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Ohio, Wyoming, Minnesota and Iowa. Tenacious D’s last show is currently scheduled for September 22 in Louisville, Kentucky at the Louder Than Life festival. DJ Douggpound will be touring with them as support on the upcoming U.S. leg.

Back in June, the duo covered a medley of songs by The Who to benefit Everytown For Gun Safety following the rise in mass shootings in the U.S. The band also joined Beck, Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, John C. Reilly and Greg Kurstin for a live cover of “Summer Breeze” to benefit Victims First.

Tenacious D Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

9/9 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion #

9/10 – Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9/11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center #

9/13 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

9/14 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

9/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center #

9/18 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion #

9/19 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Festival Field #

9/20 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheater #

9/22 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

# with special guest DJ Douggpound

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer