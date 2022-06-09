Tenacious D Cover Medley of Songs by The Who to Benefit Everytown for Gun Safety in One Unique Song

Home News Federico Cardenas June 9th, 2022 - 6:03 PM

The famed comedy-rock duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, Tenacious D, has offered a cover of music from English rock band The Who. Their cover will feature a medley of many of the English rock band’s greatest hits.

In the medley’s three minute and twelve second runtime, we hear the dynamic duo cover The Who’s classic tracks “Pinball Wizard,” “There’s A Doctor” and “Go To The Mirror.” The sound of the cover is explosive, with Jack Black at the top of his vocal game, making for a highly enjoyable homage to the classic rock band. The video for the song, directed by Liam Lynch, shows the band in an odd and hilarious world, put in a variety of situations and visual filters, including showing Jack Black in a pinball machine played by Kyle Gass.

In a statement about the brand new song, the band says: “Who better to deliver a tribute to the greatest rock opera of all times? Who? The D! That’s Who!! We’ve been working on this medley for 20 years. It’s finally ready to be unleashed. Crank it. It’s a humdinger. Enjoy”

Watch the music video for Tenacious D’s “The Who Medley” via YouTube below.

The 7″ Vinyl of the new cover has been made available for pre-order here. The band’s cover is a part of Tenacious D’s larger project to create covers for charity. Proceeds from this cover, including sales of the 7″, will benefit the charity Everytown for Gun Safety, a non-profit intended to promote gun control and oppose gun violence.

Tenacious D has previously offered a medley cover of The Beatles’ music to benefit the charity Doctors Without Borders.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer