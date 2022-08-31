Titus Andronicus Shares Bold New Song & Video “An Anomaly”

Home News Federico Cardenas August 31st, 2022 - 9:20 PM

The New Jersey-based rock outfit Titus Andronicus has dropped a new track entitled “An Anomaly,” along with an official music video. The track comes from Titus Andronicus’ upcoming seventh studio album, The Will to Live, set to drop on September 30 via Merge Records.

This latest offering from the upcoming project follows a series of singles including July’s “I’m Screwed” and August’s “Give Me Grief.” Both tracks are notably shorter than the past long songs and rock operas that fans have come to expect from the rock outfit, making “An Anomaly” feel almost like a return to regularly scheduled programming, offering a thrilling 7 minute journey in musical form.

The track puts guitars and piano at the forefront of the sound, laying the groundwork for frontman, vocalist and songwriter Patrick Stickles to offer contemplative lyrics and interesting harmonies all throughout the song. The song reaches its climax at the four minute mark, offering a guitar solo that is simultaneously gorgeous and melodious while also being explosive and dynamic.

Accompanying the track is a music video directed by Stickles himself, focusing on his singing and dancing, with cinematography from Gladys Peltier. Watch the official music video for “An Anomaly” via YouTube below.

The Will to Live will act as a follow up to Titus Andronicus 2019 An Obelisk, the last album the band released before the tragic death of founding member Matt “Money” Miller. The upcoming album is intended in large part to help the band process Miller’s death.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat