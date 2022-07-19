Titus Andronicus Announces New Album The Will To Live For September 2022 Alongside Fall 2022 Tour Dates, Shares New Song And Video “(I’m) Screwed”

New Jersey based indie rock band Titus Andronicus has announced the release of their forthcoming album The Will To Live which is set to arrive on September 30 via Merge. They have also released a new song and accompanying music video for “(I’m) Screwed.”
Vocalist Patrick Stickles explained that the creation of the album was an attempt to work through the grief of losing his cousin, founding keyboardist Matt “Money” Miller who passed away last year. Stickles offered: ““Loved ones we have lost are really not lost at all, as they, and we still living, are all component pieces of a far larger continuous organism, which both precedes and succeeds our illusory individual selves, united through time by (you guessed it) the will to live.”
The band will be going on a North American tour this fall with the kick off on September 24 in Atlantic City, New Jersey at the Frantic City Festival. They will travel through North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky and Ohio before performing in Ontario and Quebec. The band will make their triumphant return to the U.S. with a show in Woodstock, New York on October 21 before continuing their trek in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine and New Hampshire. They will end their tour in Boston at the Crystal Ballroom on October 27.
The Will To Live Tracklist
1. My Mother Is Going to Kill Me
2. (I’m) Screwed
3. I Can Not Be Satisfied
4, Bridge and Tunnel
5. Grey Goo
6. Dead Meat
7. An Anomaly
8. Give Me Grief
9. Baby Crazy
10. All Through the Night
11. We’re Coming Back
12. 69 Stones
Titus Andronicus Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates
9/24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Frantic City Festival
9/30 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
10/1 – Columbia, SC – Jam Room Festival
10/3 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl
10/4 – Nashville, TN – Drkmttr
10/5 – Oxford, MS – Proud Larry”s
10/6 – New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jack’s
10/7 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
10/8 – Austin, TX – Far Out
10/9 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co
10/10 – Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard
10/12 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge
10/13 – St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill
10/14 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar
10/15 – Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s
10/16 – Toronto, Ontario – Lee’s Palace
10/17 – Ottawa, Ontario – Club SAW
10/18 – Montreal, Quebec – L’Esco
10/21 – Woodstock, NY – Colony Cafe
10/22 – Holyoke, MA – Race Street Live
10/23 – Pawtucket, RI – The Met
10/25 – Portland, ME – Space
10/26 – Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace
10/27 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom