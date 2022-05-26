M.I.A Returns with Bubbling New Track “The One”

Home News Megan Mandatta May 26th, 2022 - 1:34 PM

M.I.A. is set to make their return with new single, “The One.” The group has also confirmed its upcoming album, Mata and a record deal with Inks Global Record and Island Records. The new song is available now.

The track, produced by Rex Kudo and T-Minus, shows a new path for M.I.A. as “one of the most captivating and innovative creators of a generation,” according to the press release.

As if M.I.A. was not doing enough currently, there is a set tour happening throughout June and into July across Europe. The full tour dates can be found below.

M.I.A 2022 TOUR DATES

06/01 – Grona Lund – Stockholm, Sweden

06/02 – Heartland Fest – Funen, Denmark

06/10 – Primavera – Barcelona, Spain

06/11 – VYV Festival – Dijon, France

06/12 – Marsatac Festival – Marseille, France

06/17 – InVersion Festival – Lyon, France

06/18 – Freemusic Festival – Montendre, France

07/08 – NOS Alive – Oeiras, Portugal

07/09 – BBK Bilbao Live – Biscay, Spain