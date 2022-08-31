Bjork Shares Release Date & Cover Art For New Album Fossora

Home News Roy Lott August 31st, 2022 - 11:05 PM

Bjork has shared the release date of her highly anticipated new album Fossora. Set to be released on September 30, the singer also revealed the cover art for the record.

Like many of her album covers, this one is no different. It shows Bjork in a teal blue dress with hair that looks multi-dimensional while sitting atop a spread of mushrooms.

Björk explained that the LP was inspired by the pandemic: “it was also woven into how i experienced the ‘now,’ this time around 7 billion of us did it together, nesting in our homes quarantining, being long enough in one place that we shot down roots.” She also explains the title of album. “is about that it is a word i made up, it is the feminine of fossore ( digger, delver, ditcher ), so in short it means “she who digs” ( into the ground )” Fossora is her first album in five years, following 2017’s Utopia.

Bjork is set to perform at the Primavera Sound festivals in Sao Paulo, Santiago and Bueno Aires.