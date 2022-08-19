Bjork Announces New Album Fossora For Fall 2022 Release

Home News Federico Cardenas August 19th, 2022 - 9:17 PM

The legendary and eclectic singer-songwriter, composer and actress Bjork has announced a brand new album entitled Fossora. The project is set to arrive in Fall 2022, though an official release date has not yet been announced.

Under The Radar reports that the project will include a collaberation with the experimental musician serpentwithfeet, as well as backup vocals from Bjork’s son and daughter, Sindri and Ísadóra. In addition, the project will also see features from the Indonesian experimental duo Gabber Modus Operandi.

In her interview with The Guardian, Bjork describes the project as a “mushroom album,” likening it to “digging a hole in the ground. This time around, I’m living with moles and really grounding myself.” Fossora, latin for “digger,” intends to deal with themes of sorrow, including the two songs “Sorrowful Soil” and “Ancestress,” both dedicated to the story of Bjork’s late mother.

Fossora will follow the experimental musician’s previous album, 2017’s Utopia. Bjork has recently been announced as a performing act on the 2022 installment of Primavera Sound Latin America, alongside such acts as Lorde, Travis Scott and Jack White.