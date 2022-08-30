Sacred Rose Festival Attendees Report Thousands Of Dollars In Overcharges, Organizers Respond

Home News Skyy Rincon August 30th, 2022 - 1:42 PM

According to Loudwire, Sacred Rose festivalgoers have reported thousands of dollars in alleged overcharges on their credit cards after attending the music festival. The event was scheduled to take place last weekend from August 26 through 28 in Bridgeview, Illinois at SeatGeek Stadium.

Attendees reported that after using their credit cards at one of the music festival’s merchants they were met with thousands in surprise overcharges on their accounts. The overcharges reportedly range from $1,190 to $5,000. Luckily for the latter, the charge was declined by the customer’s bank. Festival organizers responded to the incident by claiming that the overcharges were caused by a glitch with an onsite vendor.

Sacred Rose organizers shared a statement naming the venue as a source of blame, commenting, “You may have accidentally been charged a large amount from F&B at SeatGeek Stadium when using a credit card. Our payment processing is secure but had a configuration error. There was no exposure and/or fraud; we are PCI compliant. We are reversing all of these charges and you should see the amount credited to your card in 3-5 business days.”

Ray Hanania, a spokesperson for Bridgeview village commented on the situation, offering, “There was a technical glitch with the point of sales system regarding the tips inaccurately processed. SeatGeek and Bridgeview have identified the problem and all the overcharges are being corrected and refunded as we speak. They will see a corrected amount on their credit card statements. The Village and SeatGeek don’t know the precise number of customers impacted, but they will make sure every overcharge is corrected and refunded to the proper amount.”

Phil Lesh of Grateful Dead and Jeff Tweedy and Nels Cline of Wilco teamed up onstage as supergroup “PHILCO” during Chicago’s Sacred Rose Festival on Friday, August 26. The final day of the festival, however, was unfortunate canceled due to inclement weather.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried