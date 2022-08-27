Okkervil River’s Will Sheff Shares New Song & Video “Nothing Special”

Home News Gracie Chunes August 27th, 2022 - 12:12 PM

On Tuesday, August 23, leader of the long-running indie rock group Okkervil River Will Sheff releases “Nothing Special,” the title track from his debut album Nothing Special set to be released on Friday, October 7 via ATO Records. The new single takes the listener on a journey through youthful ambition, death and dissolution, and a surrender into belonging. Acoustic guitars, drums shamble and synths swell as Sheff sings with a wisdom about accepting loss, making peace with pain, and finding a place in the world. The song release was accompanied by a music video directed by John Paul Horstmann. The video tells a story of celebration and friendship, featuring Sheff performing the song on guitar throughout.

Produced by Sheff and recorded over three sessions, Nothing Special consists of eight expansive, convention-defying songs. Sheff incorporates a fluid yet surprising array of influences, including baroque pop, blurred-lens synth ballads, sci-fi psychedelia and 1970s and ‘80s ECM Records releases to his carefully crafted narratives and searching anthems.

Stream “Nothing Special” here.

Pre-order Nothing Special here.

Nothing Special track list is as follows:

“The Spiral Season”

“In The Thick Of It”

“Estrangement Zone”

“Nothing Special”

“Holy Man”

“Like The Last Time”

“Marathon Girl”

“Evidence”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat