Damien Jurado and Okkervil River Announce Fall 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Okkervil River and Damien Jurado are set to co-headline an upcoming US tour later this year. The tour will kick off on September 21 in Evanston, IL and will wrap up on December 11 in Bellingham, WA. The tour will include shows in Nashville, Big Sur, Brooklyn and Portland, overall moving from the central states through the East Coast before heading back to the West Coast.

Tickets are available for pre-sale now and will be on sale to the public this Friday here.

Okkervil River has released his new single “In a Light” in association with the tour announcement. This is the band’s first content release since their 2018 LP In the Rainbow Rain. The group will release another single titled “It Hasn’t Happened Yet” this Friday, May 14.

Listen to “In a Light” here.

Damien Jurado will also be releasing his new album The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania this Friday, May 14 with Maraqopa Records. The release will be his 17th album and will focus on ten individual people and their stories of triumph and determination. The album is self-produced and will feature the already released singles “Tom” and “Helena.”

Okkervil River & Damien Jurado – Fall US Tour Dates:

9/21 – Evanston, IL – SPACE

9/22 – Evanston, IL – SPACE

9/23 – Grand Rapids, MI – Wealthy Theatre

9/24 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

9/25 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

9/26 – Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House

9/28 – Nashville, TN – Third Man Records

9/29 – Atlanta, GA – City Winery

9/30 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

10/1 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

10/2 – Vienna, VA – Barns at Wolf Trap *

10/3 – Woodstock, NY Levon Helm Studios ^

10/5 – Boston, MA – City Winery

10/6 – Brooklyn, NY – To Be Announced

10/7 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts

12/1 – Santa Ana, CA – Ebell of Santa Ana

12/2 – Ojai, CA – Ojai Women’s Club

12/3 – Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club

12/4 – Big Sur, CA – Henry Miller Memorial Library (early show)

12/4 – Big Sur, CA – Henry Miller Memorial Library (late show)

12/5 – Sonoma, CA – Sebastiani Theater

12/8 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

12/9 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

12/10 – Tacoma, WA – Fawcett Hall

12/11 – Bellingham, WA – Wild Buffalo