LCD Soundsystem To Release First New Song In Five Years “New Body Rhumba”

The legendary Brooklyn-based rock outfit LCD Soundsystem has returned to release a brand new track: “New Body Rhumba.” According to Consequence of Sound, the single will feature on the soundtrack for the upcoming Netflix film White Noise. Fans will first be able to hear the new song as the film premieres on August 31.

The release date for the soundtrack of the upcoming film has not yet been announced, but Consequence has stated that that the track will be released as a single later in the year. Watch the official trailer for White Noise via YouTube below.

The announcement of the upcoming track acts as a welcome change of pace from LCD Soundsystem’s ongoing five year hiatus, with their last musical release being their album American Dream, released in September of 2017. During their hiatus in releasing music, the Brookyln band has remained active in touring and performing; recently holding residencies in Philadelphia and Boston. The band has also previously performed at the This Ain’t No Picnic festival alongside such acts as The Strokes and Phoebe Bridgers.

