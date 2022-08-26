KMFDM Share New Single “Hyena” From Upcoming New Album Arriving In September 2022

Home News Alexandra Kozicki August 26th, 2022 - 7:48 PM

KMFDM has been in the music industry for over 38 years and has never failed to produce content that speaks to the current social and political state of the world. The group’s upcoming album, HYËNA, is no different. The album takes on a more aggressive tone, with heavy instrumentals and lyrics that call out those in power.

HYËNA is set to be released in September 2022 and will feature several guest appearances from artists like Sissy Misfit and Kumar Bent. This will be the group’s 22st studio album and is sure to be one of their most controversial yet, according to the band themselves.

The group is known for their willingness to experiment with different musical styles and genres and proudly states that they are unafraid to break the mold. HYËNA is sure to be another example of KMFDM’s talent and is sure to get fans talking.

“Hyena” is the first single off of the album and is available to stream now; check it out below. The track is a mix of industrial metal and electro-punk and sets the tone for the rest of the album. Its fast-paced drums and aggressive lyrics will surely get your blood pumping. The guitar solos alone are tough enough to break the glass, and the haunting sample of a hyena laughing at the end of the track adds a level of punk rock eeriness to the track.

The song’s genre-bending is emblematic of KMFDM’s musical style and defines the unique sound that has made them one of the most popular classic industrial metal groups of all time. Pre-order the full album here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HYËNA Track Listing:

1. All 4 1

2. Rock’n’roll Monster

3. Black Hole

4. HYËNA

5. All Wrong – But Alright

6. Blindface

7. Déjà Vu

8. Deluded Desperate Dangerous & Dumb

9. Immortally Yours

10. Liquor Fish & Cigarettes

11. In Dub We Trust