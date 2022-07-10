Dropkick Murphys Share Epic New Song And Video “Two 6’s Upside Down”

Dropkick Murphys have released a new music video for their song “Two 6’s Upside Down” from their forthcoming album The Machine Still Kills Fascists, set to be released digitally and on CD September 30 via the bands Dummy Luck Music. The album is full of songs inspired by the words of Woody Guthrie.

The video, directed by Dave Stauble, features Dropkick Murphys performing the song while gathered around the Woody Guthrie statue in Woody’s native Okemah, OK, interspersed with footage of the band debuting the song before enthusiastic European festival crowds this summer. The lyrics are emotionally charged and describe the fight of a gambling man who has another 99 years in jail after killing a man who ran away with his love.

The video carries high energy from start to finish and has tough, gritty lyrics despite the acoustic nature of the song. The video begins with the band performing around the statue of Woody Guthrie and slowly brings forth more energy as more footage from the summer shows are interspersed into the video. The video brings a smile to the viewers face as crowds set off flares and members of the crowd surf over one another. Lead vocalist Ken Casey brings forth the high energy expected from any Dropkick song and brings the lyrics of Guthrie to life in a gritty, menacing way that only Dropkick Murphys could do.

Murphys will kick off their first ever reserved seating tour October 20 in support of the new album. The tour includes 22 dates and will begin in Concord, NH and finish in Nashville, Tn.