Melody’s Echo Chamber Unveils Splendid New Song And Video “Personal Message”

Melody’s Echo Chamber releases her majestic new single “Personal Message”, the second track to be taken from her forthcoming third studio album, Emotional Eternal out April 29 via Domino.

Along with the previously released single “Looking Backward”, “Personal Message” was recorded with Reine Fiske of Swedish rock band Dungen and Fredrik Swahn of indie-rock band The Amazing. Melody provides a blissful vocal performance alongside catchy yet soaring strings. “I played violin with Gustav Esjtes of Dungen and Josefin Runsteen,” says Melody. “Josefin has transcended the string section to another dimension with her warm virtuosity.”

She continued: “I think the music revealed itself so naturally, we didn’t change much from the original material. The story is inspired by a place I lived by the sea in the south of France. When something disenchanting happened, I would take refuge near my house on the peninsula under the pines, a natural sanctuary where I sent wishes to the shore, I was soothed by its beauty. The song has this washed-out wooden and salty vibe like a marine bird.”

The music video is directed by David Corfield, the video captures “the natural sanctuary” that inspired Melody. “On the surface, a forest can seem like a collection of individuals but below ground they are united,” Corfield said on the video. “A forest is a system that flourishes through sharing.” Check it out below.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat