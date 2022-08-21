Dr. John & Aaron Neville Collaborate On New Rendition Of The Traveling Wilburys’ “End of the Line”

Home News Gracie Chunes August 21st, 2022 - 8:23 PM

On Friday, August 19, New Orleans legends Dr. John and Aaron Neville released a joyful rendition of The Traveling Wilburys’ “End of the Line,” set to be featured on Dr. John’s final album Things That Happen That Way, coming out Friday, September 23. Malcolm John “Mac” Rebennack, Jr., known to music fans the world over as Dr. John was, for many, their introduction to the music and culture of New Orleans. Rebennack and Neville have a friendship that dates back to their teens. The jubilant rendition of The Traveling Wilburys’ classic also features rising star Katie Pruitt.

Rebennack was planning future projects when his life was unexpectedly cut short on Thursday, June 6, 2019. After three years and the complications of COVID, Things Happen That Way will finally be released, featuring three brand new original compositions, a mesmerizing reworking of his 1968 classic “I Walk on Guilded Splinters,” and new interpretations of songs by Willie Nelson, Cowboy Jack Clement, Hank Williams, and The Traveling Wilburys. Things Happen That Way marks the fulfillment of a longtime goal, having plotted the country-inspired album decades ago.

Stream “End Of The Line” here.

Pre-order Things Happen That Way here.

The track list is as follows: