Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce New Album Return Of The Dream Canteen For October 2022 Release

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, set for release on October 14, 2022. The Peppers announced the news of the new album at the kick-off of their North American leg of their Global tour at Denver’s Empower field to a rapturous response from the crowd.

Return of the Dream Canteen will be the Pepper’s second album of 2022, hot on the heels of their platinum-selling chart-topper Unlimited Love which was released in April. Unlimited Love was the first album released with original guitarist John Frusciante back with the band following his departure in 2009. It will also be the band’s second Rick Rubin-produced album of 2022, and reinforces their reputation as a band at its absolute peak, riding the crest of an undeniable creative wave.

The band kicked off its Global tour last month at Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja in Seville, Spain on Saturday, June 4th. It marked the first performance with Frusciante in over 15 years.

“We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slipstream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waistband of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well, we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’ is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts.”

Yours truly,

the Red Hot Chili Peppers.