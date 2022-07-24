Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce New Album Return Of The Dream Canteen For October 2022 Release

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, set for release on October 14, 2022. The Peppers announced the news of the new album at the kick-off of their North American leg of their Global tour at Denver’s Empower field to a rapturous response from the crowd.
Return of the Dream Canteen will be the Pepper’s second album of 2022, hot on the heels of their platinum-selling chart-topper Unlimited Love which was released in April. Unlimited Love was the first album released with original guitarist John Frusciante back with the band following his departure in 2009. It will also be the band’s second Rick Rubin-produced album of 2022, and reinforces their reputation as a band at its absolute peak, riding the crest of an undeniable creative wave.
The band kicked off its Global tour last month at Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja in Seville, Spain on Saturday, June 4th. It marked the first performance with Frusciante in over 15 years.