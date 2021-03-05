Listen To Joe Strummer’s Unreleased Acoustic Reggae Song “Junco Partner (Acoustic)” from Upcoming Box Set

Home News Danielle Joyner March 5th, 2021 - 4:19 PM

Late Clash frontman Joe Strummer team have officially released a solo track of Strummer’s titled “Junco Partner (Acoustic).” The song comes from Strummer’s upcoming album, Assembly set to release on March 26 via Dark Horse Records.

While known for his work with Clash, Strummer also experimented with working as a solo talent. His team has compiled a number of Strummer’s solo tracks and have created the project which is, Assembly.

The original make of the song comes from a song which was recorded in 1951 by James Waynes. Strummer originally performed the song with his home band The 101ers and recorded the song with The Clash for their project, Sandinista!.

This version of the tune, was recorded on a cassette tape in the artist’s archives. The team released a video for the newly released unreleased record sharing it with the world.

Check out the tune below.

The video uses animation to follow the lyrics of the tune. Throughout the video, there are a couple of live shots with Strummer performing and playing guitar. The song features solely Strummer’s guitar chords and vocals.

“Junco Partner (Acoustic)” is the only unreleased track from Strummer’s upcoming compilation project. Prior to this album, Strummer’s team also shared another album of unreleased music titled Joe Strummer 001. The album included track such as “Love Kills,” “Tennessee Rain,” and “Hurt.”