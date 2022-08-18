She Wants Revenge Announces Fall 2022 with Support from Chameleons Tour Dates

She Wants Revenge has announced its Fall 2022 tour dates. Also joining them will be the Mancunian post-punk band, Chameleons.

Currently touring in the Western US, She Wants Revenge will travel across the Atlantic to perform in the UK, before returning to the North American mainland, where they will tour the East Coast. They’ll first be making an appearance in Boston, Massachusetts at Brighton Music Hall on November 1 before continuing through their tour until November 13 at Rumrunner Music Hall in London, Ontario. The promo video for the concert includes some quick, black and white footage of She Wants Revenge performing their song “Tear You Apart”.

She Wants Revenge will embark on their West Coast tour in Hollywood, California at The Fonda Theatre, where they will perform on August 31 and September 1. The tour will be their first since reuniting following a breakup back in 2020. The core duo of Justin Warfield and Adam Bravin reunited in May of this year, and they’ll be joined by Thomas Froggatt on bass, Spencer Rollins on guitar, and David Goodstein on drums.

The tour dates are as follows:

11/1 – Brighton Music Hall @ Boston, MA

11/2 – Phantom Power @ Millersville, PA

11/3 – Black Cat @ Washington, DC

11/4 – Magic Bag @ Detroit, MI

11/5 – Rumba @ Columbus, OH

11/6 – The Metro @ Chicago, IL

11/8 – Beachland Ballroom @ Cleveland, OH

11/9 – White Eagle Hall @ Jersey City, NJ

11/10 – Underground Arts @ Philadelphia, PA

11/11 – Le Poisson Rouge @ New York, NY

11/12 – Velvet Underground @ Toronto, ON

11/13 – Rumrummer Music Hall @ London, ON