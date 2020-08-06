She Wants Revenge Has Broken Up

Home News Adam Benavides August 6th, 2020 - 6:10 PM

Justin Warfield of She Wants Revenge

Los Angeles indie rock duo She Wants Revenge has announced they will no longer be continuing as a band. In a thoughtful message shared with fans, Justin Warfield and Adam Brevin who make up the pair acknowledged their successful run before announcing it was time to part ways.

“It’s a story you’ve heard many times. About two b-boys who met at a part in the Valley, then years later reconnected and started a band,” the pair writes. “And while it’s been an incredible one to be a part of, all stories must come to an end. So, it’s with a bit of sadness, yet crystal clear certainty that w say to you our friends, She Wants Revenge has run its course”

Warfield and Brevin originally formed She Wants Revenge in 2004 while living in the San Fernando Valley and quickly grew a dedicated indie rock following with the release of their 2006 eponymous debut album via Perfect Kiss. The band released three singles for the album including “These Things,” which came with a video that featured Garbage’s Shirley Manson. Additionally, the video for the third single “Tear You Apart,” was directed by famed actor Joaquin Phoenix. A follow-up sophomore effort on the Perfect Kiss label quickly came in 2007 called This is Forever. The duo’s third and what would be final studio release came in 2011 entitled, Valleyheart, which was released on the Five Seven Music label.

The band then took a “definite hiatus” in 2012 before reuniting in 2016. The pair mentioned the break in their announcement saying, “Our 4-year reunion in 2016 was even sweeter than what came before. We reconnected with those who missed us and who we missed, made new fans, and as friends, became closer than we’d ever been.”

Before being canceled due to COVID-19, She Wants Revenge was slated to play a set at this year’s Cruel World Festival at the Dignity Health Sports Complex in Los Angeles alongside acts such as Blondie, Morrissey and Violent Femmes.

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried