Beak To Provide Musical Accompaniment For Kosmik Musik Graphic Novel

Kosmik Musik is a graphic novel two years in the making. It is a collaborative effort between artist Joe Currie, writer Ben Wheatley and musical group Beak>, who worked closely with the two to provide a musical accompaniment, which will be available digitally on Friday, September 23rd. Currie and Wheatley me at art school in the ‘90s, where they were both involved in a lot of comic book drawing and reading.

Kosmik Musik is a combination of 2000ad, Metal Hurlant, Kirby tech, psychedelic 60s art, Doctor Who, Douglas Adams, Kraut Rock, Star Trek and Star Wars. Basically, a UK 70s English childhood.

“The galaxy is a big place–but not big enough for Mick and Eve as they are chased across it by cops, inter-dimensional plunderers, rogue artificial intelligences, middle-aged assassins and a third-tier superhero team.” Kosmik Musik is a rip roaring, planet hopping adventure where punches will be thrown, tears will be shed and music will be played, all to solve every sentient creature’s fundamental questions.

Kosmik Music and its accompaniment song will be available in multiple physical formats, as well as digitally.