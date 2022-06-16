Portishead Go Digital, Upgrading Their Entire Music Archive

Home News Karan Singh June 16th, 2022 - 3:01 PM

British band Portishead have digitized their archives and renovated their content to high definition. This upgrade involved reworking the sound and visual quality of songs such as “Sour Times,” “Wandering Star,” “Machine Gun” and “All Mine,” among others. Here’s a sample:

The members of Portishead have been busy of late: they played their first show in seven years for a Warchild Ukraine benefit in Bristol; the group’s singer, Beth Gibbons, contributed to Kendrick Lamar’s most recent album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers; and multi-instrumentalist Geoff Barrow’s band, Beak>, is set to tour North America this fall.

It’s been approximately 15 years since the last Portishead album, but their decision to perform again after years of inactivity leaves us hoping for more than sporadic appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @portisheadofficial

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat