Portishead To Perform Live For The First Time In Seven Years For Ukraine Benefit Show

Tara Mobasher April 7th, 2022 - 4:24 PM

For the first time in seven years, English electronic band Portishead will perform live at a Ukraine benefit concert in May. The concert will be held that O2 Academy Bristol, and was organized by War Child UK.

The May 2 concert will also feature IDLES, Katy J. Pearson and Heavy Lungs. Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, Geoff Barrow and Adrian Utley performed for the last time in 2015, and have since released an orchestral album in collaboration with the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra. Meanwhile, Barrow has also released an album with his his rock music band, Beak, during the group’s hiatus from live performing. Utley also worked on projects by Perfume Genius, Torres, Anna Calvi and Algiers.

The upcoming concert to support Ukrainian refugees following its invasion by Russia will be limited to 1200 people. In order to have a chance at winning tickets, fans must donate £10 between April 7 and April 24. 600 winners will be selected to receive two tickets to the concert.

This is not Portishead’s first experience with performing for charities. In July 2021, the group covered ABBA’s 1975 hit song “SOS” for SoundCloud. All proceeds made from the song were donated to the British mental health charity MIND.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat