MØ Unveils Cinematic New Song And Video “True Romance”

Home News Federico Cardenas June 17th, 2022 - 7:57 PM

The Danish singer-songwriter MØ has released a brand new track entitled “True Romance,” along with a music video. Originally written far earlier, the musician recorded the track alongside bandmate Rasmus Littauer.

While fans online may only now be able to hear the new track, MØ has performed the song live many times before, cementing it as a fan-favorite awaiting an official release. In a statement, the artist notes that “‘True Romance’ was a song that I first started writing back in 2015,” going on to explain that “I got too busy during that time so the song never came together, but I’m grateful that some of my sweet fans wouldn’t let it go because I’m so happy with the final version.”

The style of the track fuses analog and digital styles of recording, playing a mixture of live and electronic drums, and playing electronic guitars alongside digitally processed bass and synths. MØ’s powerful and unique vocals dominate the sound of the track, with the chorus of the song singing “I just want true romance, Young blood, come and take me for a dance, True romance.” Speaking on the purpose of the track, the artist explains: “This song is about finding your way back to some kind of innocence and not allowing life to make you too jaded. Trying to find joy amidst the chaos. That feels very timely.”

The music video for “True Romance” shows the singer perform the song alongside a backing band, with interesting filters and camerawork working to create a retro-type aesthetic. Watch the video for “True Romance” via YouTube below.

MØ has previously released an album titled Motordome in January of 2022.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado