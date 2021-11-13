MØ Confirms New Album Motordrome For January 2022 Release, Announces U.S And European Spring 2022 Tour Dates, Shares Two New Tracks “Brad Pitt” And “Goosebumps”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan November 13th, 2021 - 3:40 PM

Danish singer-songwriter MØ has confirmed her new album Motordrome will be released in January of 2022. She has also announced U.S. and European tour dates for the spring of 2022. Finally, she has also shared two new tracks titled, “Brad Pitt” and “Goosebumps,” with the latter track receiving its own music video.

“Brad Pitt” is a dramatic, slightly dark track filled with heavy bass, a futuristic drum beat and a David Guetta-esque guitar-synth melody. The track has a slow cadence to it because of the way the drums land, yet it feels groovy and makes you want to move your head. IN the middle of the track a small guitar solo comes into the folds and elevates the track.

“Goosebumps” is an even more dramatic track with deep pauses, led by a soft piano and MØ’s beautiful voice. “‘Goosebumps’ was the first song I intentionally wrote for Motordrome,” says MØ. “Both the song and the video are about remembering who you are, who you were, and who you aspire to be. I wanted the video to tell the story of pulling yourself out of the mind’s prison and back into life.” In the video, MØ is exploring her way around an empty venue that she has just performed at. The song is heavy and MØ carries a weight to all her words as the instrumental lays very bare. Her vocals carry so much emotion and, in effect, give the listener goosebumps.

MØ said about her upcoming album Motordrome, “I hope that people will feel that it’s genuine and that there are stories there that they can connect with,” MØ says. “For me this album represents a huge change in my life. Even though I’m still doing what I love doing, it does feel like a new chapter. An era of my life is over and I’m entering a new one. That is scary, but it’s freeing.”

Motordrome Tracklist

1. Kindness

2. Live to Survive

3. Wheelspin

4. Cool To Cry

5. Youth Is Lost

6. New Moon

7. Brad Pitt

8. Goosebumps

9. Hip Bones

10. Punches

MØ Live 2022 Tour Dates

2/4/21 – Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret

2/5/21 – Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser

2/8/21 – Warsaw, Poland – NIEBO

2/9/21 – Berlin, Germany – Kesselhaus

2/11/21 – Paris, France – Le Trabendo

2/13/21 – Brussels, Belgium – Orangerie – Botanique

2/14/21 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

2/15/21 – London, U.K. – Heaven

4/7/21 – Chapel Hill, NC – Cat’s Cradle

4/9/21 – Miami, FL – Sound Money Festival

4/10/21 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

4/11/21 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

4/13/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

4/14/21 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

4/15/21 – Boston, MA – Royale

4/17/21 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado