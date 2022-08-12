Ari Lennox Announces New Album Age/Sex/Location For September 2022 Release, Share New Song & Video “Hoodie”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki August 12th, 2022 - 9:59 PM

Ari Lennox has announced a new album for September 2022. The album, titled Age/Sex/Location, will be her second album and will be released on Dreamville/Interscope. According to NME, the album’s first single, “Hoodie,” was produced by her Dreamville colleague Elite and was released today along with a new video. Check it out below.

“Hoodie” is a soulful track that gives a preview of what the album will sound like. Last year, Lennox released another single, “Pressure,” and in March, she appeared on two tracks for Dreamville’s D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. Age/Sex/Location will be Lennox’s first album since her debut album, Shea Butter Baby, which was released in 2019 to pretty positive reviews.

The track has R&B roots like a 90s era jam, with an authenticity that comes from her natural vocal range and lyrics with a relatable edge. Shea Butter Baby was a more contemporary album with more hip-hop influences, but the rookie musician has already generated a diverse sound in this relatively short time, and fans are excited to see what else she has in store. Thanks to this new release, fans can get a little taste of what they can expect from her new album, set to release this fall. What the album will sound like and what the tracks will focus on remain to be seen, but with Lennox’s track record, it’s certain to be a good one.

The accompanying music video for “Hoodie” is simple, stylish, and classic, with a throwback vibe that is in line with the song’s sound. The sensual seduction of the lyrics is perfectly captured in the video’s aesthetic, making for a cohesive package.

Pre-save Age/Sex/Location here.