Brawl Breaks Out During The Eagles’ British Summertime Festival Set

Home News Skyy Rincon July 4th, 2022 - 12:00 PM

Los Angeles-based rock band The Eagles were in the middle of performing their classic 1972 hit “Take It Easy” when a brawl ironically broke out in the audience. The group was headlining the British Summertime Festival in London’s Hyde Park on Sunday, June 26. The festival lineup also included Elton John, the Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam, Little Big Town, Duran Duran, Grace Jones and more.

The band did not let the physical fight stop them from performing, instead they continued playing amidst the chaos as security attempted to keep the peace. The brawl involved several men and one woman as reported by Consequence. A familiar face was reportedly spotted in the crowd, famous actor Tom Cruise who just released box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. Cruise was seemingly unaware of the brawls happening around him and instead focused on the performance as many other fans did.

The VIP section at The Eagles’ Hyde Park concert in London broke into a brawl during the band’s performance of “Take It Easy”: https://t.co/qbbVlD4l3A pic.twitter.com/YQVyX2B0TM — Consequence (@consequence) June 30, 2022

The fight in the crowd reminisced the 1980 incident in which members of The Eagles allegedly threated each other with physical violence due to internal issues within the band. This incident reportedly led to the band’s break up, however, the band eventually reunited and are continuing to entertain both live audiences and fans at home with a plethora of musical offerings. The group has released dozens of live, greatest hits and compilation albums in recent years. The most recent studio album the band released was 2007’s Long Road Out Of Eden which marked their first studio album since 1979’s The Long Run.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado