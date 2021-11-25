Eagles Announce Spring 2022 Hotel California Tour Dates

Home News Skyler Graham November 25th, 2021 - 8:17 PM

One of the most well-known rock bands of the 20th century — The Eagles — is performing across the country in a brief 2022 tour. The U.S. tour kicks off on Feb. 19 in Savannah, Georgia, and ends on May 19 in Austin, Texas. Throughout the tour, the classic rock group will visit major cities throughout the South, including Charlotte, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa, Raleigh and Atlanta.

According to the press release, each concert will feature the iconic “Hotel California” after which the tour is named, as well as the band’s greatest hits. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 3.

“In today’s faddish, fractured, rock landscape,” the press release reads, “The Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band’s role as enduring musical icons. As the best-selling American band of the ’70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums and topped the singles charts five times.”

In August, the band announced that they would hold a vaccinated-only concert in Seattle preceding their Hotel California tour that saw the West and East Coasts this fall. This tour began in late August in Madison Square Garden and concluded in Seattle on Nov. 5, visiting LA, Phoenix, Boston and more along the way. Now, the South has a chance to see the legendary band.

Hotel California 2022 Tour Dates

Sat Feb 19 – Savannah, GA

Mon Feb 21 – Charlotte, NC

Thu Feb 24 – Orlando, FL

Fri Feb 25 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Mon Feb 28 – Tampa, FL

Wed Mar 02 – Raleigh, NC

Fri Mar 04 – Atlanta, GA

Thu May 19 – Austin, TX

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado