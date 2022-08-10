Tedeschi Trucks Pays Homage To Late Kofi Burbridge On New Single “Soul Sweet Song”

Home News Roy Lott August 10th, 2022 - 6:48 PM

Tedeschi Trucks Band has shared their latest tune”Soul Sweet Song,” from the upcoming I Am The Moon: Episode IV. Farewell is the final chapter in their four-part album series I Am The Moon. The sweet song hits the soul with soaring vocals, blues guitar that almost feels like a gospel tune. The song was in memoriam of their previous keyboardist Kofi Burbridge, who passed away in 2019. Trucks explains, “That was Gabe,” he says of keyboardist Gabe Dixon, who co-wrote this song with the guitarist and TTB vocalist Mike Mattison. “He had the idea of writing about Kofi. Gabe’s lyrics: I feel your rhythm moving me/’Cause your soul’s sweet song’s still singing – that hit me between the eyes.”

The fourth and final chapter will be released on August 26 and can be pre-ordered via the band’s website. The 12-piece band will also be making their debut on Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel on August 22. It marks the first live television performance the band has done for this four-part album series.

The group is currently on the road across North America. Their upcoming stops include a two-night stint at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The Greek in Los Angeles, CA, Boise and Reno. The North American leg will conclude with a seven-night residency at New York’s Beacon Theatre. They will then head to Europe shortly after, beginning with two nights in Copenhagen, Denmark. The European leg is set to end on November 15 in Paris. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.