Marcus Mumford Opens Up About Childhood Sexual Abuse

Marcus Mumford, the legendary frontman for the British folk rock outfit Mumford and Sons, has opened up about his story as a victim of childhood sexual abuse. Mumford’s tragic story of sexual abuse was the subject of his recent single, “Cannibal,” his debut single as a solo act.

Pitchfork has reported that Mumford took to GQ’s Zach Baron to describe the meaning of the single, describing it as reflecting his own experiences at the age of 6 years old, explaining: “Like lots of people—and I’m learning more and more about this as we go and as I play it to people—I was sexually abused as a child.” He goes on to clarify that the abuse was “Not by family and not in the church, which might be some people’s assumption. But I hadn’t told anyone about it for 30 years.”

Mumford’s own mother asked what the song’s lyrics were about when it was released, with the musician explaining to her that “Yeah, it’s about the abuse thing.” He goes on to describe her response: “She was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ So once we get through the trauma of that moment for her, as a mother, hearing that and her wanting to protect and help and all that stuff, it’s objectively fucking hilarious to tell your mom about your abuse in a fucking song, of all things.” Mumford’s second single, “Grace,” describes the interaction he had with his mother following the release 0f “Cannibal.”

Mumford goes on to describe the abuse at the age of six as “the first of a string of really unusual, unhealthy sexual experiences at a really early age. And for some reason, and I can’t really understand why, I didn’t become a perpetrator of sexual abuse—although I’ve done my fair share of cuntish behavior.” He notes the value that therapy had in his recovery from the trauma, and explained that the last three years have seen an attempt from him to find balance in his life.

Marcus Mumford’s debut self-titled album is scheduled to arrive on September 16.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer