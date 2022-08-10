Flannel Nation Festival Canceled After Bands Dropout Due To Logistical Issues

Home News Federico Cardenas August 10th, 2022 - 11:05 PM

The Flannel Nation Festival, a music festival primarily dedicated to 90’s alternative rock, has been cancelled after multiple bands set to perform dropped out due to logistical issues. The festival was originally scheduled to take place on August 13 at San Pedro, Los Angeles, California.

On August 9, the festival’s organizers took to Facebook to announce to fans the cancellation, explaining: “We regret to announce that due to ongoing problems and logistical setbacks, putting on Flannel Nation as intended has become infeasible. Therefore we are forced to make the tough decision to cancel this weekend’s event.” The organizers go on to note their commitment toward rescheduling the festival in the future “Our goal is to retool and reschedule the event and tickets will be honored for the new date when announced.” See the Flannel Nation Festival’s full statement below.

Spin has reported that shortly before the cancellation, Everclear had cancelled their performance at the event and decried it as not having “the adequate means to provide the level of experience our fans expect and deserve while attending an Everclear show.” Candlebox and Filter both cancelled their showings at the event shortly after, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

In their Instagram post, Everclear explained that refunds for the festival “may be requested at points of purchase,” but the festival organizers have yet to confirm whether ticket refunds will be available, or if they can only be used at a future date for the festival. It is also not yet known which acts will replace Candlebox and Everclear, who were both listed as headliners at the event.