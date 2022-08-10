Alvvays Share Mesmerizing New Song “Easy On Your Own?”

Home News Roy Lott August 10th, 2022 - 6:13 PM

Alvvays has shared their latest song “Easy On Your Own.” The track starts with a distorted sound and then transcends into the somber, dream pop sound as lead singer Molly Rankin sings about heartbreak. Check it out below.

“Easy On Your Own” follows their previously released single “Pharmacist.” Both songs will be featured on the band’s upcoming third studio album Blue Rev, which will be released on October 7. Blue Rev will be the band’s first release of new material in five years, following 2017’s Antisocialites. They will also be hitting the road this fall in support of the new LP. The tour kicks off a week after the album’s release on October 14 in Chicago. Other stops include Boise, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta and Nashville. It is set to conclude on November 18 in Boston. Slow Pulp will join the band on all dates. Tickets for the shows are on sale now via the band’s website.

In 2020, the band switched to a new agency named the TBA Agency, after former agency Paradigm Talent Agency was forced to lay off employees due the to COVID-19 pandemic. Strfkr, War on Drugs, Courtney Barnett, CHVRCHES, Beirut, Yaeji, Hot Chip, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Helado Negro were other who had moved over as well.