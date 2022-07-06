Alvvays Announces New Album Blue Rev For October 2022 Release Alongside Fall 2022 Tour Dates, Shares New Single “Pharmacist”

Home News Federico Cardenas July 6th, 2022 - 10:55 PM

The Canadian indie pop outfit Alvvays has announced a new album set to drop on October 7 via Portvinyl. The new project, entitled Blue Rev was announced on July 6 alongside a brand new list of tour dates for Fall of 2022. In promotion of the new album, Alvvays has released new single “Pharmacist.”

The new album intends to not only emphasize those things that have made them successful, but also to reimagine their style in a new fashion. Boasting a whopping 14 song tracklist, Blue Rev will be the group’s longest album by far. Every song on the new album intends to provide not only a great first impression, but also depth and subtleties that make each subsequent listen a richer experience. See the album art and full tracklist below.

Blue Rev Tracklist

Pharmacist Easy On Your Own? After The Earthquake Tom Verlaine Pressed Many Mirrors Very Online Guy Velveteen Tile By Tile Pomeranian Spinster Belinda Says Bored in Bristol Lottery Noises Fourth Figure

The first taste of Blue Rev that Alvvays has offered to fans comes in the form of the album’s opening track, “Pharmacist.” Bright synths and guitars work together to create an upbeat but hypnotizing atmosphere that lays the groundwork for the vocals of Molly Rankin. The track was released alongside an accompanying visual, which shows Rankin playing a tambourine as the track nears its end. Listen to “Pharmacist” via YouTube below.

On their fall tour dates, Alvvays will be joined by fellow indie rock act Slow Pulp. The tour will see the artists traveling all across the United States, kicking off with a show in Slow Pulp’s native Chicago, Illinois on October 14. The bands will proceed to hit such areas as Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Austin, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and more, closing with a show in Boston on November 18. See the tour flyer and full list of tour dates below.

Alvvays 2022 Fall Tour Dates

08/16 – Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival – The Salt Shed

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $

10/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. $

10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $

10/19 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory $

10/20 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom $

10/21 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre $

10/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre $

10/24 – Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge $

10/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern $

10/30 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park $

11/02 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater $

11/04 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs $

11/05 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory $

11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $

11/08 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works $

11/09 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel $

11/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall $

11/15 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall $

11/16 – New York, NY @ Kings Theater $

11/18 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $

$ w/ Slow Pulp

Blue Rev will follow the indie rock band’s previous 2017 release, Antisocialites.