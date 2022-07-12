NEW MUSIC ALERT: Architects Drops Stomping New Anthem “tear gas”

The Architects have dropped a stomping new single “tear gas” from their upcoming 10th studio album The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit. The album is their first release since their 2021 release, For Those Who Wish to Exist. “Tear gas” gives the listener a good hint to the sound of the Architect’s upcoming album with a catchy metal riff and angsty lyrics.

The video begins in the main control centre of planet earth, which appears to be a nuclear powerplant, where the band watches a video of the world’s strongest dog, a pug curling little dumbells. After a spam message, there is a system failure where there is an imminent meltdown. The song begins immediately with a dominant guitar riff and the band fighting in the powerplant. The video has a very comedic tone in contrast to the song. In the video, the band members are wearing long wigs and fake mustaches running around and trying to figure out how to stop an imminent meltdown.

The video is interspersed between comedic acting and the band playing their instruments in a large warehouse. The video does not exactly fit the serious tone of the song but is overall enjoyable and puts a smile on the viewer’s face.

The tracklist for The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit is as follows;