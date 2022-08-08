Beyonce Becomes First Woman To Top Billboard 200 US Album Chart In 2022

Home News Skyy Rincon August 8th, 2022 - 2:17 PM

In less than two weeks since releasing, Beyonce’s latest album Renaissance has topped the Billboard 200 chart in the United States. According to NME, she has yet to release an album that has not debuted at the number one spot.

Her seven previous studio albums have all reached the top spot, however, Renaissance in particular has become her highest-charting album in multiple markets across the world including the UK, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. It is also more than likely that the album will reach the top spot in Canada, but for now, no data has been released to confirm the claim.

The record barely missed Germany’s top spot, currently sitting at Number Two. Her last album, Lemonade, which was released in 2016, placed Number Three upon its initial release in the country. In Switzerland, however, there was a bit of a downward trend with Lemonade placing higher than Renaissance which debuted at Number Three, one slot below her 2016 release.

That being said, Beyonce is the first woman to have an album top the Billboard 200 in 2022. Adele had previously held the honor with her album 30 which was released in November 2021.

The singer only just announced the release of the record in mid-June. In late June, she dropped “Break My Soul.” Earlier this month, she removed an ableist slur from her song “Heated” following online backlash. Back in early June, singer-songwriter and rapper Lizzo changed the lyrics to her song “Grrrls” following backlash over her use of the same ableist slur.