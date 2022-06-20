The Countdown for New Album From Beyoncé Begins with Release of New Song “Break My Soul” At Midnight

Home News Lucy Yang June 20th, 2022 - 10:50 AM

Behold for the queen Beyoncé herself is back! This time, she is coming with full force after changing her twitter bio “6. BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET.” Together with her highly anticipated new album, Renaissance, Beyoncé is dropping the first single out of the EP at midnight Eastern time. Bringing a fresh breath of summer vibrations, “The new single is a dance song that is intended to mark the start of a new era with new anthems.” (Pitchfork)

This release will finally mark the end of Beyoncé’s break with her previous release being November 2021s’ Be Alive. From her acclaimed and legendary music career history, we have nothing but faith in this new release that it will be yet another brilliant hit bringing much needed heat in this summer season.

“Break My Soul” will arrive just about two years after Beyoncé’s single “Black Parade,” which she released on June 19, 2020 in observance of Juneteenth. The track was eventually included on The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe Edition) and also earned her the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance in 2021. With the award, Beyoncé became the winningest female artist in Grammy history.” (Pitchfork)

With that being said, grab some headphones, airpods, speakers and let us all patient wait for the grand celebration upon this historical release tonight.