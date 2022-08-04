Prince’s Heirs Finally Settle Estate Dispute

Home News Roy Lott August 4th, 2022 - 9:53 AM

According to Spin, Prince‘s heirs have ended their long beef of disputing the estate’s assets. The late singer-songwriter’s family members and advisers have settled all remaining issues involving the disbursement of his $156 million. The dispute between all parties lasted for more than six years. “Prince can now rest in peace,” said the artist’s half-sister, Sharon Nelson. “Free at last.”

The Carver County District Court cleared the disbursement of Prince’s assets and ended the temporary oversight of Comerica Bank as the estate administrator. The $156 million dollars was split between Prince’s three oldest siblings and New York music publishing firm Primary Wave. This settlement was issued in January but has been officially signed off by Judge Kevin W. Eide.

The estate plans to continue releasing more projects over the years. In March, Jack White’s record label Third Man Records was able to get the rights to release Prince’s unreleased 1986 album Camille. The unreleased record to channel his feminine persona also called Camille. His unreleased tracks “Hot Summer” and “Do Me Baby” were also released last year. Warner Brother Records also reissued some of his classic albums including Purple Rain, 1999, and Sign O’ the Times.