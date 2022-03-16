Jack White’s Third Man Records To Release Prince’s Long-Lost Album Camille

Home News Roy Lott March 16th, 2022 - 7:59 PM

Jack White’s label Third Man Records is set to release Prince’s previously unreleased 1986 album Camille. White and his label co-founder Ben Blackwell have announced that they’ve obtained the rights to the record, on which the late musician had a more revealing alter ego.

According to Consequence, Prince used the unreleased record to channel his feminine persona also called Camille. The album was scrapped shortly after getting its test pressing, but luckily for fans, obtaining the rights wasn’t too difficult for Third Man. “We’re finally going to put it out,” Blackwell told Mojo. “Prince’s people agreed — almost too easy.”

It is also mentioned that the album will include each of the original album’s eight songs, which all have been previously released before. “Housequake,” “Strange Relationship,” and “If I Was Your Girlfriend” were included on Prince’s next record, the 1987 double-LP Sign O’ the Times. “Feel U Up” and “Shockadelica” were both shared as B-sides to “Partyman” and “If I Was Your Girlfriend.”

“Good Love” was a part of Bright Lights, Big City, “Rockhard in a Funky Place” ended up on 1994’s The Black Album, and “Rebirth of the Flesh” was included on the 2020 deluxe reissue of Sign O’ the Times, which was also released by Third Man.

Camille follows Prince’s previously released tracks “Hot Summer” and “Do Me Baby.”

Camille Tracklist:

01. Rebirth of the Flesh

02. Housequake

03. Strange Relationship

04. Feel U Up

05. Shockadelica

06. Good Love

07. If I Was Your Girlfriend

08. Rockhard in a Funky Place