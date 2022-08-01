Peloton Sued for Unlicensed Usage of Songs From Cypress Hill and House of Pain

Home News Lucy Yang August 1st, 2022 - 4:58 PM

Today’s story follows the popularly used athletic bike company Peloton and their charged allegations for unlicensed music from Cypress Hill and House of Pain. As of last week, DJ Muggs, a member of Cypress Hill, has filed a lawsuit against the company on their usage of their track Insane In The Brain. As an addition to the suit, it also includes House of Pain’s Jump Around.

Now this is certainly not the first time the exercise equipment company has been named and charged for copyright infringement. Back in March 2019, the agency had been accused with a joint accusation for playing songs from icons such as Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and many other major musicians in the current industry.

“Peloton’s use of [the songs] in its work-out videos without a license from Soul Assassins is an outrageous, willful infringement because Peloton was sued by a group of music publishers in March of 20019 for doing the exact same thing,” the new suit filed on behalf of Soul Assassins Inc. reads. “Clearly … Peloton knew unequivocally that it had no right to use any musical composition in its exercise videos without first obtaining a license for one hundred percent of the song.” (STEREOGUM)

Without mentioning the amount of money that has been exploited, copyright infringement within the music world has, is and will continue to be an ongoing issue. With one majorly popularly used and known agency like Peloton, they will set a poor example to all other smaller companies to encourage this behavior. As fellows in the music community, it is important to support musicians and their fight against these constant illegal uses of their authentic hard work.