KT Tunstall Announces New Album NUT For September 2022 Release, Shares New Single “I Am The Pilot”

Long awaited release, KT Tunstall announces a new album set for September 2022! The new single I Am The Pilot is one out of many songs in Tunstall’s album Nut.

“For all of the music on NUT, Tunstall wanted to give stylistic boundaries to the songs based on patterns, and the idea of pattern learning and repetition. “I wanted to try and emulate the way that our brain works with what you are hearing. I knew from the outset that the album would center around rhythm.” Drawing on her love of West African grooves Tunstall focused on music with straightforward riffs and grooves. The bustling, beat-heavy “Synapse” and the urgent, synth-driven “I Am The Pilot” in particular burst with explosive rhythms.” (Blue Er Records)

Checkout the song for yourself below:

The song itself brings a sense of freedom and liberation. Feeling the control of the narrative and living with independence. The beat, lyrics bring so much resonation to listeners anywhere and everywhere.

KT has various live performances planned throughout 2022:

June 11 Yoshi’s Oakland, CA

June 13 Red Butte Gardens Salt Lake City, UT (w. Joss Stone)

June 17 The Shell San Diego, CA (w. Joss Stone)

August 27 Strings Music Pavilion Steamboat Springs, CO

Sept 16 The Norwood Theatre Norwood, MA

Nov 11 Boisdale of Canary Wharf London, UK

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz