Van Halen’s David Lee Roth Cancels Las Vegas Residency Shows

With the recent surge in COVID cases, Van Halen’s David Lee Roth has decided to cancel his upcoming Las Vegas residency shows. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that Roth confirmed the cancelation of the residency Monday, January 3. A representative at the residency’s venue broke the news.

It seemed Roth had hinted at the shows being canceled before it was officially announced. He had posted a picture of a painting via Instagram which was accompanied by text that read, “A funny thing happened on the way to Vegas.” A slew of shows was scheduled for December 31, Jnauary 1 and the first week of January at the House of Blues in the Mandalay Bay Casino.

Roth initially canceled his shows on New Year’s Eve and New Years Day. The House of Blues at Mandalay Bay issued a statement. “Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows, the David Lee Roth performances scheduled for Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022, have been canceled. Refunds will be automatically processed, and ticketholders will be notified directly.”

“I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” Roth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a phone interview. “This is the first, and only, official announcement … You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.” He continued “There is no torch being passed. There is no other side of this coin. This is classic, in-your-face Van Halen.”

There has been no word on whether the shows will be rescheduled or be permanently canceled.