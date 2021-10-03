Van Halen’s David Lee Roth Announces His Retirement

Home News Aaron Grech October 3rd, 2021 - 9:53 PM

Vocalist David Lee Roth, who established himself as Van Halen’s first and longest-running lead vocalist, has announced his retirement from the music industry. The rock legend is currently scheduled for several final shows at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, which will begin on New Years Eve and run through the first week of January.

It’s been a rough year for Roth following the death of his former bandmate Eddie Van Halen and the subsequent dissolution of the iconic rock band. The performer passed following a battle with cancer last year, which led to numerous tributes from across the music industry.

“I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” Roth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a phone call. “This is the first, and only, official announcement … You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.” Roth also added that he had been thinking about the late Van Halen, and stated “I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter.”

Roth sang on seven of Van Halen’s studio albums across their decades-spanning career, which launched into prominence following the bands’ self-titled debut. Although the singer didn’t share the group’s namesake, Roth had a prominent role in the group as its charismatic frontman and lyricist, which are at the forefront of classics such as 1984’s “Panama” and “Jump.”

Following his temporary departure from the group in 1985, Roth launched his solo career with Eat ‘Em and Smile, which was followed by six subsequent albums. Roth’s last studio album Diamond Dave, was released in 2003, and consisted mostly of hard and bles rock covers.