Dee Snider Says He Probably Won’t Be ‘Recording Anymore’ and Has New Projects Coming Soon

Dee Snider, known best as the lead singer of Twisted Sister, has intimated that he has decided to retire from the recording studio. According to Loudwire, Snider took to Twitter to answer several fan questions. In the process, he revealed that his recording days are probably behind him (Snider’s last album, Leave a Scar, was previously released in 2021).

Snider appears to be focusing his creative efforts on writing, directing, and other endeavors. Writing to a fan, Snider said, “Never say never, but i don’t see me recording [sic] anymore. Movies, books, tv, radio, etc.”

Snider praised artists such as Paul McCartney and Buddy Guy, who still go on stadium tours despite being in their 80s: “God bless them all! I can only do what’s right for me. And for my retirement I’m writing screenplays, directing a movie, releasing my first fiction novel, producing two animated series, etc. etc. etc. My wife laughs when I tell her I’m retiring!”

Recently, Snider has focused much of his attentions on philanthropic work for the Ukraine and other political causes. In February, he signed off on “We’re Not Gonna Take It” as a pro-Ukraine anthem, while also denouncing the anti-masking movement. He also released a music video for his song “Stand (For Ukraine)” back in March, and announced the launch of a Ukrainian Aid Campaign.