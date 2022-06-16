Röyksopp Announces New Album Profound Mysteries II for August 2022 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2022 - 10:25 PM

Electronic pop duo, Röyksopp, have announced the second part to their Profound Mysteries Project, Profound Mysteries II, will be available on August 19th. Röyksopp surprised fans with the release of the new tracks Sorry featuring Jamie Irrepressible and Unity featuring Karen Harding.

“Truly honored to be working with Röyksopp, I’m a fan and have always loved the way they perform their music. ‘Unity’ is such a special record that builds with an intensity that I crave in music, this helped with the vocal performance in so many ways.” said Harding.

Back in those early days, pioneers Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland fell in love with the Tromsø techno scene in Norway’s electronic music history and later formed Röyksopp during another creative period known as the Bergen Wave where many of the artists who emerged in both scenes became vital creative partners throughout Röyksopp’s career.

Berge and Brundtland describe Profound Mysteries as the biggest project of their career. It’s a bold look to the future and its an homage to the artists, genres and musical movements that have inspired them . It’s a project Berge and Brundtland spent their whole lives making (the oldest ideas date back to the early days of Röyksopp, literally using MIDI data first composed by the band when they were teenagers in the 1990s) and it’s brand new.

