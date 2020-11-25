Rina Sawayama Announces Reissue of SAWAYAMA: Deluxe Edition For December 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Lucid”

Home News Krista Marple November 25th, 2020 - 7:20 PM

London-based pop artist Rina Sawayama has released a new single titled “LUCID,” which is set to be featured on her upcoming album SAWAYAMA: Deluxe Edition. The reissue of Sawayama’s album is due for a December 4 release. SAWAYAMA was originally released on April 17 of this year.

“LUCID” is the kind of upbeat song you hear in a club, which is on brand for Sawayama’s already well established sound. “It’s about living a different life through dreaming, whether it’s to be with the dream girl or to be the dream girl. Me and Lauren Aquillina wrote this together on the floor of my tiny rented living room back in early 2018. BloodPop sent us the beat and the melody flowed out so easily the at I remember at one point I started hovering cos I knew this would be easy to write lol. I’ve kept this song a secret for 2 years so I’m excited to finally release it to the world! 2020’s been a tough year so I wanted to finish it off with a dance bop to take us into a more hopeful 2021,” said Sawayama of the new single.

Sawayama’s deluxe edition release is going to be an extension of her work and will feature covers of songs like “Love It If We Made It” by The 1975 and more. The album also holds unreleased tracks titled “We Out Here” and “Bees & Honey,” according to a press release.

The pop star recently announced a tour as well as a show at London’s Roundhouse, which will be Sawayama’s biggest show to date. Both the tour and Roundhouse show are scheduled for 2021. Sawayama’s tour is set to begin on September 28 in San Francisco, CA and end on October 25 in Brooklyn, NY. The show at London’s Roundhouse is set for November of 2021.

SAWAYAMA: DELUXE EDITION Track List:

DISC ONE

1. Dynasty

2. XS

3. STFU!

4. Comme des Garçons (Like The Bad Boys)

5. Akasaka Sad

6. Paradisin’

7. Love Me 4 Me

8. Bad Friend

9. Fuck This World (Interlude)

10. Who’s Gonna Save U Now?

11. Tokyo Love Hotel

12. Chosen Family

13. Snakeskin

DISC TWO

1. LUCID

2. We Out Here (Bonus Track)

3. Bees & Honey (Bonus Track)

4. Love It If We Made It

5. XS (Live)

6. STFU! (Acoustic)

7. Bad Friend (Acoustic)

8. Chosen Family (Acoustic)

9. Comme Des Garçons (Like The Bad Boys) – Pablo Vittar Remix

10. XS feat. Bree Runway – Remix

11. Bad Friend – Dream Wife Remix