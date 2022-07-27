Kendrick Lamar Responds To Viral Video Of Security Guard Crying During His Show

Home News Roy Lott July 27th, 2022 - 1:25 PM

Kendrick Lamar has reacted to the viral video going around of a security guard crying at one of his recent concerts. The name of the security guard is unknown, but the video shows him crying to his song “LOVE” from Lamar’s 2017 album DAMN at his concert at Houston’s Toyota Center this past Friday.

Security cried while Kendrick Lamar was performing. 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/pIZ2zIlii2 — Pluggedsoundz (@Pluggedsoundz_) July 23, 2022

After his headlining set at Rolling Loud in Miami, young journalist Jazlyn “Jazzy” Guerra spoke with Lamar about the video. “It’s really just about the feeling of it. At the end of the day, past all the politics, past all the numbers, it’s what music makes you feel, you know, how it makes you feel.”

He continues to say “To see that — and shoutout to him, by the way, because I see you bro — I was like, ‘man, I wonder what he’s going through,'” Kendrick continued. “At the end of the day that’s how you want everyone to receive your music, you know, make them feel good, make them feel like a moment they’re attached to can live forever.”

The rapper is currently on the road supporting his latest album Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers, which was released in May. His cousin Baby Keem and Tanna Leone are opening for all shows. The North American leg is set to conclude with a four-night stint in Lamar’s hometown Los Angeles, CA. He is then set to head overseas with shows across Europe, the UK and Austrailia. The tour will end in December in Auckland, NZ.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna